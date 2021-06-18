Mid-Sommer's Eve to mark official start to summer

A past Mid-Sommers Eve at Pioneer Villge Museum.

 by Ruth Erickson rerickson@chronotype.com

Midsummer (Norwegian: midtsommer; Swedish: midsommar; Finnish: keskikesä) is a Northern Hemisphere tradition that spread through Northern Europe to the Americas. Scandinavian immigrants to the local region brought Midsummer Eve celebrations with them. This is a celebration that has endured up to the present day, both in Scandinavia and in the Scandinavian diaspora worldwide, particularly the United States.

For the last two years, the Pioneer Village Museum joined together with the Sons of Norway - Dovre Lodge to bring Midsummer Eve traditions to the Barron County community.

