Michael A. Swada, 80 of Bruce, died on Monday, June 12, 2023 in Bruce. He was born on August 3, 1942 in Weyerhaeuser to Walter & Tekla (Koscielniak) Swada

Michael married Karen Blazek on August 24, 1968 in Bruce. He was hobby farmer and enjoyed cutting firewood and logging.

