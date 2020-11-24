Three of eight children of the late Ben and Alice Mianecki were present Nov. 5 when a plaque was put up on one of the two buildings with new porch fronts where benches will be added. Front, from left, are daughters Joan Gerland, Rita Carroll and Katie Muschinske. In back, from left, are Mianecki granddaughters Lianna and Nicole Muschinske and Angela Carroll. The Carrolls are from Durand; the others are from Rice Lake.
The children of the late Alice and Ben Mianecki have honored their parents wishes by donating $5,000 to the Barron County Historical Society’s Pioneer Village Museum for a place where visitors can sit and relax right in the midst of the old-time village.
The memorial trust funds were used to construct porches on two exhibit buildings where benches will be added.
