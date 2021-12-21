McCain Foods USA, Inc., has donated $10,000 to support the Rice Lake High School robotics team. The funds will be used to support the Warrior robotics program at Rice Lake High School, which hosted a robotics tournament Saturday.
When members of the team reached out to the local company they explained that each year funds are necessary to replace parts and upgrade equipment, purchase competition-based field elements and pay for entrance fees and transportation to tournaments.
