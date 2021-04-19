Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake salutes its volunteers

Pictured, from left, are Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake CAO Brad Groseth, Lifeline Coordinator Melissa Couture, Volunteer Services Manger Tammy Koger, Hospice Volunteer Coordinator Kris Fetkenheuer, Hospice Volunteer Program Assistant Ruth Rothstein and Gift Shop Coordinator Jodi Babineau.

 Photo submitted

April 18-24 is National Volunteer Week and the staff at Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake is thankful and proud of its dedicated group of volunteers.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers stepped up to help care for patients and communities in many ways including: sewing and donating masks, knitting baby caps and hospice comfort shawls and providing invaluable clerical support.

