Marshfield Clinic Health System began enrollment for Community Corps, a new AmeriCorps program launched in January that will place 80 full-time members across Wisconsin to support clinics, hospitals, coalitions, youth serving organizations, public health, and other nonprofits and government agencies to address local health priorities. 

Marshfield Clinic Health System AmeriCorps Community Corps is accepting member applications for individuals interested in serving beginning September 2021 through August 2022.

