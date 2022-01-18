...COLD AIR MOVING IN - ICY CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP...
Some roads and sidewalks may become slick late this afternoon and
tonight as temperatures drop and winds become strong. Winds
gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy
roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or
accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop in patchy areas
of blowing snow, and snow may drift onto road surfaces due to the
strong winds late this afternoon and tonight.
If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats,
hats, gloves, blankets and a winter survival kit with you in case
your vehicle becomes stranded.
Nature has a way of setting the pace for what many of us do in life and that can be good, bad or in between. Last week and this week I am writing to you about a hunting, camping and canoeing adventure that I went on with my 20-year-old daughter Selina and my brother Tom who lives near Denham Springs, Louisiana. The three of us spent a week camped in the Delta National Forest, which is in west central Mississippi near Rolling Forks.
This area could be compared to Wisconsin’s Buffalo County as it is managed for large whitetail deer and has them. Bucks have to have a 15-inch inside spread or a beam of at least 18 inches in length.
