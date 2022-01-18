Nature has a way of setting the pace for what many of us do in life and that can be good, bad or in between. Last week and this week I am writing to you about a hunting, camping and canoeing adventure that I went on with my 20-year-old daughter Selina and my brother Tom who lives near Denham Springs, Louisiana. The three of us spent a week camped in the Delta National Forest, which is in west central Mississippi near Rolling Forks.

This area could be compared to Wisconsin’s Buffalo County as it is managed for large whitetail deer and has them. Bucks have to have a 15-inch inside spread or a beam of at least 18 inches in length.

