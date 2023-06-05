Margret (Marge’) Mary Wolff, passed away Sunday morning September 18, 2022, due to a prolonged illness, she was 59. Born February 7, 1963, she was raised in Evanston, Illinois. She was the 7th of 8 children to Gunther (Wally) Wolff and Jean Ann Cody and a devoted Mother to Dylan and Nevin Hancock of Mikana, WI. She is survived by her siblings Cathy Hatfield and Laura J. Moyle of Mikana, WI; Jeffrey T Wolff of Meridian, Id; Michael G Wolff and Anthony J. Wolff of Mikana, WI; Christina M. Wolff of Chicago Il, and Matthew C Wolff of Port Isabella, TX and half-brother Ernie (Wolff) Helt of Chicago, Il. Also, a great influence in her life was her Stepmother Jane Wolff and former spouse Brad Hancock. She is preceded in death by her parents and Stepfather Tubby Haynie. She always visualized a warm and grand welcome with her parents in Heaven. Everyone loved Marge’ because she made it her life’s purpose and devotion to ensure they were cared for and loved. She especially enjoyed and protected her animals and local wildlife. She would love for her friends and family to plant trees in her memory. She will be greatly missed.

