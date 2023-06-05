...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight Monday night. This advisory affects people living
in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire,
Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.
Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast,
while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor
south of a Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north
of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that
people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Margret (Marge’) Mary Wolff, passed away Sunday morning September 18, 2022, due to a prolonged illness, she was 59. Born February 7, 1963, she was raised in Evanston, Illinois. She was the 7th of 8 children to Gunther (Wally) Wolff and Jean Ann Cody and a devoted Mother to Dylan and Nevin Hancock of Mikana, WI. She is survived by her siblings Cathy Hatfield and Laura J. Moyle of Mikana, WI; Jeffrey T Wolff of Meridian, Id; Michael G Wolff and Anthony J. Wolff of Mikana, WI; Christina M. Wolff of Chicago Il, and Matthew C Wolff of Port Isabella, TX and half-brother Ernie (Wolff) Helt of Chicago, Il. Also, a great influence in her life was her Stepmother Jane Wolff and former spouse Brad Hancock. She is preceded in death by her parents and Stepfather Tubby Haynie. She always visualized a warm and grand welcome with her parents in Heaven. Everyone loved Marge’ because she made it her life’s purpose and devotion to ensure they were cared for and loved. She especially enjoyed and protected her animals and local wildlife. She would love for her friends and family to plant trees in her memory. She will be greatly missed.
To plant a tree in memory of Margret Wolff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.