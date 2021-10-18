MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police were searching for a 3-year-old boy after his mother was killed and the man who was a person of interest in her slaying was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Major P. Harris has been missing since early Thursday, when authorities say a person found his mother, Mallery Muenzenberger, 25, of Onalaska, dead in the backyard of a Milwaukee home. The medical examiner said her body had "obvious signs of trauma."
