The Barron County Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday at 558 22 1/2 Street in Chetek.

Jarel Flory, 32, of that address, was taken into custody and is being held in the Barron County Jail on possession of child pornography charges. He is awaiting formal charges by the Barron County district attorney’s office.

