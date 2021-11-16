Car crashes into Cumberland City Hall

A vehicle was driven through the front doors of Cumberland City Hall Tuesday during the early morning hours. The driver has been arrested and is awaiting formal charges

Nicholas F. Brannan was arrested Tuesday after striking Cumberland City Hall with his vehicle at approximately 2:51 a.m., causing extensive property damage.

According to a Cumberland Police Department news release, it was apparent the act was intentional after reviewing video surveillance. Also, statements made by Brannan confirmed this as he said he intentionally struck the building with his vehicle because he was upset by a Cumberland Police officer issuing a citation to his family member.

