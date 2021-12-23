Kenny Bednarek entered 2021 with a point to prove. Over the course of the summer, he did exactly that.

The Rice Lake alumnus has long been known as a world-beater in northwest Wisconsin. He showed that to the rest of the planet this year. Bednarek took home a silver medal in the 200-meter dash from the Tokyo Olympics in August, solidifying his status as one of the fastest men on the planet.

