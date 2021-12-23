Kenny Bednarek, left, crosses the finish line of the men's 200-meter race next to Fred Kerley at the Athletissima IAAF Diamond League meet at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne, Switzerland on Aug. 26.
Kenny Bednarek reacts after winning the men’s 200-meter race during the Weltklasse IAAF Diamond League meet at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich, Switzerland on Sept. 9.
Associated Press
Andre De Grasse, of Canada, races to win the gold medal ahead of Kenny Bednarek, of Rice Lake, in the final of the men's 200-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Aug. 4 in Tokyo, Japan.
Associated Press
Silver medalist Kenny Bednarek, of Rice Lake, poses during the medal ceremony for the men’s 200-meter at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Aug. 5 in Tokyo.
Associated Press
Kenny Bednarek entered 2021 with a point to prove. Over the course of the summer, he did exactly that.
The Rice Lake alumnus has long been known as a world-beater in northwest Wisconsin. He showed that to the rest of the planet this year. Bednarek took home a silver medal in the 200-meter dash from the Tokyo Olympics in August, solidifying his status as one of the fastest men on the planet.
