Chatham – Lynn A. Swan, 87, of Chatham, died at 9:47 a.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023, at his residence.

Lynn was born on November 25, 1935, in Barron, WI, the son of Elvin and Freda Fredrickson Swan. He married Adeline Voelker on August 25, 1962 at First Lutheran in Rice Lake, WI.

