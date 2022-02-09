...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Polk, Barron and Rusk Counties. In
Minnesota, Kanabec County.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Lobby Group participates in Heart of the North Day
The Heart of the North Day Lobby Group from Barron, Washburn, Sawyer and Rusk counties met with more than 20 state legislators and/or their staff virtually on Feb. 3. It was made up of 29 representatives, including five students.
The students helped lead the discussion on issues related to the topics of economic development, education, health, transportation, natural resources and tourism. They also presented to Sen. Janet Bewley and 75th District Rep. Dave Armstrong.
