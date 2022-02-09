The Heart of the North Day Lobby Group from Barron, Washburn, Sawyer and Rusk counties met with more than 20 state legislators and/or their staff virtually on Feb. 3. It was made up of 29 representatives, including five students.

The students helped lead the discussion on issues related to the topics of economic development, education, health, transportation, natural resources and tourism. They also presented to Sen. Janet Bewley and 75th District Rep. Dave Armstrong.

