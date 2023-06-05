Linda Louise Bjorndal, Age 74, of Seattle, Washington, formerly of Rice Lake, WI, died Thursday, May 4, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

She was born on September 4, 1948 in Rice Lake to Louis and Doris (Isaacson) Faas. She worked as a piece worker making rain gear for George A. Johnson Co. After 9 years, she transitioned to daycare and preschool care. She loved animals, music, family, and friends.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Bjorndal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments