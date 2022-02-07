Rice Lake Public Library’s Book Club will be meeting on Feb. 16 at 5:30 p.m. for a discussion of "Greenwood" by Michael Christie. Masks are required or interested participants can email kerriashlin@ricelakegov.org to join the meeting virtually. New members are always welcome.

Federal tax forms and instruction booklets are now available at the library. Library staff are able to print state forms and any other tax documents needed that can be reproduced. Certain forms are unable to be printed and must be gotten from a tax professional. State instruction booklets should be arriving at any time. Please call the library at 715-234-4861 to enquire about availability.

