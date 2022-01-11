The U.S., long admired by other countries as a example of democracy, of established fair elections and government rule and helping countries set up democracies after years of autocratic or dictatorship or military rule.

What does the rhetoric of a “stolen election” say about the U.S.? What impact does it have on foreign relationships? Our allies are worried, our adversaries are thrilled. Many American are worried. We live in a global world. Our allies share information that helps protect the U.S. against foreign adversaries. Yet some Americans are telling the world that the U.S. is technologically inferior by saying election equipment wasn’t secure or U.S. elections are corrupt. Listen to DW (German), NHK (Japanese), and France 24 News (on-line or apps), and U.S. investigative reporting. Facts: U.S. has one of the lowest voter turnouts in national elections among developed countries and democracies.

