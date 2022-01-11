A former Cumberland man — who also is facing a March trial on a count of first-degree intentional homicide — pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer and disorderly.

Police say 21-year-old Clayton M. Lauritsen, now of Madison, shattered the glass to the entry door of the Barron County Government Center and then ran from the scene.

