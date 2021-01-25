Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College announces that Lorraine Laberee received the 2021 Board Member of the Year Award from the District Boards Association on Jan. 15.

A current member of the WITC Board of Trustees, Laberee has served on the board as a dedicated advocate for the college and student success. Under her leadership, a WITC Board Leadership Scholarship was created for students. Her participation in various local, state, and national events has been outstanding.   As stated by WITC President John Will: “Lori has been a dedicated and active board member for more than three decades. She serves as a tremendous advocate for our system and is extremely qualified to be recognized as Board Member of the Year.” 

