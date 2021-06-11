Kids from Wisconsin

The Kids From Wisconsin’s new 2021 troupe will present “Live! In Living Color” as their themed production orchestrated and produced by Taras Nahirniak and his staff and will appear in July in Rice Lake.

Thanks to the sponsorship of the Rice Lake Music Boosters, the Kids From Wisconsin will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on July 9 at Veterans Memorial Park, 20 E. Stout St.

