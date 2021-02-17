Voters in Barron County mirrored electors statewide and picked the same two candidates out of a field of seven to advance in the race for the office of superintendent of the Department of Public Instruction.
Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly carried the day, culling 486 votes and 417 nods, respectively, in Barron County. In the city of Rice Lake, Underly received 109 votes to Kerr’s 63.
