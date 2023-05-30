Joyce Evelyn Anderson, Age 88, of Rice Lake, WI, died Saturday, May 20, 2023 in Rice Lake.

She was born on July 22, 1934 in Wood Lake Township, WI to Charles and Florence (Peterson) Mattson. She attended Wood Lake School and worked at Wright Products in Rice Lake for many years.

To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments