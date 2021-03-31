Johnson Bank at MarketPlace Foods has been temporarily closed since the start of the pandemic and will permanently close later this summer.
"We have decided to permanently close our office located in MarketPlace Foods," said Craig Hokanson, northwest regional president of Johnson Financial Group. "As you know, the office has been closed since last March due to the pandemic to keep our clients and associates safe. Our Cenex Drive office is easily accessible from the Highway 48 and 53 intersection, and we can continue to provide our services from one location in Rice Lake. In fact, we remain fully committed to the Rice Lake community and plan to open our lobby at the Cenex Drive office in a few weeks, provided there is a continued downward trend in COVID cases. Our clients can continue to use our convenient options, including the drive thru, night deposit or scheduling an in-person appointment with our banking, wealth and insurance advisors."
