Joan Laura Rygula (nee Mazon), 81, died peacefully at home on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Born August 09, 1941, in Chicago to John and Jean (nee Styczynski) Mazon Jr. The family moved to Weyerhaeuser, WI to work at a dairy farm, during the war. After graduating, Joan moved back to Chicago to find work. She was reacquainted with her long-time friend Edward Rygula, they married July 15, 1961. They lived in Chicago before relocating to Tinley Park, IL to raise their family. Joan retired from Walgreens after 26 years of service.

Joan is the beloved wife of Edward Rygula; loving mother of Judith (Scott) Fowler, Janice (Robert) Mintari and James (MaryRose) Rygula; cherished grandmother of Ashley Fowler, Lou Marino, Breanna (Wells) Daggett, Amanda (Joseph) Pagano, Audrey (Dean) Gonzalez, Allison (Andrew) Ronstadt, Alex Mintari, Vincent Rygula, Joseph (Bridget) Rygula and Michael Rygula; adoring great-grandmother of Norah Pagano, Robert and Rory Gonzalez; dearest sister of Loretta (William) U’Ren; sister-in-law of Raymond; kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Joan will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments