Jeffrey Andrew Netz, Age 61, of Chetek, WI, died Thursday, May 25, 2023 in Weston, WI.

He was born on October 19, 1961 in Rice Lake to Stanley and Marion (Siewert) Netz. Jeff graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1980. He dairy farmed and also was in the maintenance department at Johnson Truck Bodies and ABC Lumber for many years.

