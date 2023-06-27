...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.
Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north-
to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at
the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.
For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.
At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
James Martin Helbig, 78, passed away on June 14, 2023 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire. He was born December 2, 1944 to Martin and Lillian Helbig. Jim spent much of his childhood in Turtle Lake working on his family farm and attending Turtle Lake School. In 8th Grade he moved to Cumberland and graduated from CHS in 1963.
Jim joined the Army immediately following high school in 1963 and was stationed in Germany as a Radar Technician during the Vietnam War. While in the Army, he was awarded a Good Conduct Medal and expert in rifle. He was honorably discharged in 1966. Jim attended IT training and went on to work for a variety of companies including IBM as an Electronics Technician. On July 16, 1988 he was married to his beautiful bride Joleen and they spent nearly 35 years together. He was a jack of all trades, but much of his time was spent helping to raise his 4 children. He loved attending any event that involved his children. He also assisted Joleen with the National Day of Prayer and worked closely with the Recovery Groups at Shell Lake Full Gospel.
