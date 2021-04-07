From left, Jacobson’s Ace Hardware store manager Steve Fenn, owner Joel Jacobson, Jerry Scalzo and Gene Katterhagen are ready to welcome customers when the doors open today at 28 S. Main St., Rice Lake.
Joel Jacobson’s daughter, Rachel, and mother, Lois, are busy stocking shelves Friday to prepare Jacobson’s Ace Hardware’s opening.
Tools already line the shelves on Friday before Jacobson’s Ace Hardware’s opening.
Matt Severson stocks a cooler with meat products.
Jacobson’s Ace Hardware is set to open today at 28 S. Main St., Rice Lake.
