The week before the planned opening of Jacobson’s Ace Hardware downtown Rice Lake, workers scurried about the store, lugging boxes filled with merchandise and stocking shelves.

Owner Joel Jacobson was confident the store would be ready at 8 a.m. come today, and he could have every right to his confidence, seeing as this is the fifth Ace Hardware he is establishing.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

