Alex Belongia, joined by his father, Brian, and stepmother, Christi, signs his letter of intent to join the Augustana University football team, during a National Signing Day ceremony at the Rice Lake High School on Wednesday.

It wasn't a matter of if, but rather where Alex Belongia would continue his football career.

The Rice Lake senior collected plenty of accolades and awards playing football for the Warriors and he'll now continue the sport at the collegiate level after signing his letter of intent for Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D. The Vikings playing the Division II Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

