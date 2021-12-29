“I wanted mine to be caught!” I read those words in an essay last week and instantly started wondering why my life has been positive in so many ways. I think I have a good attitude. Hmm…looking back, I started school after World War II, and my first friends were: “Sally, Dick and Jane.” They personified a perfect family with three children, a mom whose sole job it was to meet all the family needs, and a dad who worked and was available to play every day of the year. Don’t forget they had a cat named Puff and a dog named Spot. Pre-technology, we all lived a simple life.

Families used to build loving relationships by sharing routines together. Sunday mornings, during my early years, my brothers and I crawled on my parents’ bed for the reading of the comics (which we called the funnies). It took quite a while to discuss our favorite heroes’ adventures, and then we each took a section of the paper and found articles to share. The newspaper was delivered to our house seven days a week; it was a major source of positive news. Back then, life was quite simple (albeit predictable) and most people in my little world were optimistic about the future.

