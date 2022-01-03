...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions with areas of blowing
and significantly reduced visibility at times. The hazardous
conditions are expected to impact the Wednesday morning commute
and could linger into Wednesday evening. The cold wind chills
as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in
as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Dec. 27, 10:25 a.m., over last night we have received a blanket of three inches of wet heavy snow. The view is a winter wonderland, though I’m not impressed; I’ve already had enough snow for now, even though what we’ve had so far has not been hard to deal with. This morning my son and wife from a small town not far from Colorado Springs, are planning to visit another relative, then make a stop with my son’s family in Twin Cities’ area before getting a flight back to Colorado which has been his home for more than 40 years.
We had a family Christmas gathering yesterday, which ended with Christmas dinner. My Colorado son and wife stayed overnight with me. The next morning I served them our usual guest breakfast menu, bacon and eggs, with mom’s fresh homemade rolls. He and his wife were packed to leave right after breakfast. With fond goodbyes, he backed out of the driveway. It immediately became obvious that my son was no longer aware what the wet slippery condition of the drive and the road required and as he backed and the car ended up in the ditch. The rental vehicle he was driving was not four wheel-drive, and his effort to drive out of the shallow ditch was futile.
