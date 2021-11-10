My three brothers, my sister and I were very blessed to grow up with a mother and father who taught us not only to do what was right, but to always keep an open mind, to broaden our frame of reference through travel, to always give our best effort and that family was most important. My father passed away at 85 almost seven years ago and my mother recently celebrated her 89th birthday. My mother gave birth to her first three children within 15 months of each other (twins boys and then a baby girl). Some say she never fully recovered and has been crazy (in a good way) ever since.
Mom’s maiden name was Mary Felice Leary. We made a family trip to Milwaukee one summer day to visit the County Zoo when my twin brother and I were in eighth or ninth grade. We both had longer hair as was the norm back in those days. My hair might have been a little curlier than my brothers, but that was debatable. We took a side trip and stopped to visit my mom’s namesake, an elderly nun, named Sister Mary Felice. She was a wonderful woman, very kind and thoughtful, but when we visited her, she was past her prime and certainly considered very elderly in our youthful eyes. The kindly nun mistakenly thought I was a girl. A wicked blow to my self-esteem. I am guessing it was the longer hair style and the fact that the older nuns, most likely, did not get out of the convent much and into the real world that contributed to the error in her thinking. As I look back, possibly, Sister Felice was trying to recruit me into becoming a nun and joining her convent. My mom, patiently, tried to convince her that I was actually a boy and not suited for life as a nun in a convent. I was more than willing to offer my twin brother as a consolation prize to the nuns, but it was out of the question since they were fairly confident he checked the male gender box. (May have been the facial hair and side burns.)
