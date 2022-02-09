I love music. I spend much of my time with music on whether it’s at work, in the garage, washing dishes, etc. I love the way it can move you. The beats and rhythms can get us moving whether at a wedding or home vacuuming. We get our “groove thang” on and enjoy the music the artist has made. But what I enjoy more than the tune itself, is the lyric ability of the artist. This is why I listen to artists like James Taylor, Jim Croce, Carole King, Barry Manilow, Fleetwood Mac and the like. They have a way of writing songs that can touch you in such a way that you feel like you wrote it yourself.
I recently was introduced to the artist NightBirde. She is a 20-something singer-songwriter. When I first listened to the song, I enjoyed it, but it didn’t stand out to me until I found out more about her. She has had cancer multiple times and now faces a 2% survival rate for her current condition. However, you would never know it from her personality. She came on “America’s Got Talent” and stunned the judges with her story and then sang a song titled “It’s OK.”
