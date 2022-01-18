...COLD AIR MOVING IN - ICY CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP...
Some roads and sidewalks may become slick late this afternoon and
tonight as temperatures drop and winds become strong. Winds
gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy
roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or
accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop in patchy areas
of blowing snow, and snow may drift onto road surfaces due to the
strong winds late this afternoon and tonight.
If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats,
hats, gloves, blankets and a winter survival kit with you in case
your vehicle becomes stranded.
My Texas memories start way back in 1967 when my late husband, Tom Olsen, was assigned to Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, but occupied office space in downtown Dallas, Texas. Tom traveled for the military as a first lieutenant and a recruiter six months of the year. I was left to find my own entertainment and decided to conquer the city in any way I could. The 36 months we were there gave me a broad knowledge base on civil rights while teaching 48 students in an all-black school in south Dallas. I learned a whole lot about being creative. I also learned my way around the city and suburbs and taught myself of to live big, because everything is BIG is Texas.
Little did I know in the first decade of the new century, I would be back living in Dallas six months a year and working as a consultant in language arts for the State Department of Education — Texas style. The best time of each day was when Bob and I would sit at the dining room table and read the Dallas Morning News over a cup of coffee. I LOVED reading the social sections and on occasion went to meet a celebrity or hear an author I adored at a book store that I’d read about in the paper.
