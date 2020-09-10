...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 33 WILL RESULT IN FROST
FORMATION.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND
CENTRAL AND EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA.
* WHEN...FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY.
* IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF
LEFT UNCOVERED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD.
&&
A large parcel of land between Farm & Fleet and Tainter Elementary is proposed for a 106-unit housing development.
An 11.5-acre parcel in Rice Lake is a candidate for a large housing development project through a new state program.
Proposed is a 106-unit multi-family development on land along South Street and Carrie Avenue just east of Farm & Fleet. The units would be split into one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, with rents ranging from $738-$1,160.
