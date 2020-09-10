Ascent Development

A large parcel of land between Farm & Fleet and Tainter Elementary is proposed for a 106-unit housing development.

 City of Rice Lake

An 11.5-acre parcel in Rice Lake is a candidate for a large housing development project through a new state program.

Proposed is a 106-unit multi-family development on land along South Street and Carrie Avenue just east of Farm & Fleet. The units would be split into one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, with rents ranging from $738-$1,160.

