The Boys & Girls Clubs of Barron County will get a financial boost thanks to a hometown Rice Lake business that held a family-fun fest Tuesday and continues to run a sale to raise funds on the organization’s behalf.

Hometown Mattress hosted the Kids in the Park fundraiser on a beautiful Tuesday evening, drawing in families who enjoyed demonstrations by the Rice Lake Fire Department and Barron County Sheriff’s Department K-9 units, romped in two bouncy houses, and tucked into brats and hot dogs.

