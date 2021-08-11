Chris Allen and K-9 Koda, a Dutch shepherd, and Ryan Hulback and K-9 Chase, a German shepherd/Belgian malinois of the Barron County Sheriff’s Department show the dogs’ moves to families at the Kids in the Park fundraiser Tuesday at Moon Lake Park in Rice Lake.
Photo by Michelle Jensen
Rice Lake Fire Department firefighters demonstrate some equipment at the Kids in the Park fundraiser.
Photo by Michelle Jensen
Travis Austad, director of operations for the Boys & Girls Club, and Barron Middle School site director Maranda Peltier help represent the youth organization at Kids in the Park night.
Photo by Michelle Jensen
Kids leap to new heights in one of the two bouncy houses provided by Party On St. Croix for the Kids in the Park fundraiser.
Photo by Michelle Jensen
A family party of nine chow down on Almena Meat Company brats and hot dogs in support of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Barron County.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Barron County will get a financial boost thanks to a hometown Rice Lake business that held a family-fun fest Tuesday and continues to run a sale to raise funds on the organization’s behalf.
Hometown Mattress hosted the Kids in the Park fundraiser on a beautiful Tuesday evening, drawing in families who enjoyed demonstrations by the Rice Lake Fire Department and Barron County Sheriff’s Department K-9 units, romped in two bouncy houses, and tucked into brats and hot dogs.
