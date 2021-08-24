Hometown Mattress donates $3,812 to Boys and Girls Club

Pictured with the check donation, from left, are Travis Austad, director of operations; Chad Thompson, executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Barron County; Mike Franson and Dan Wackerfuss, Hometown Mattress co-owners.
Representatives from Hometown Mattress, located in the strip mall by Walmart in Rice Lake, donated a check in the amount of $3,812 on Tuesday morning to Chad Thompson, executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Barron County.
Funds were raised at a Kids in the Park family fun fest on Aug. 10 at Moon Lake Park and a company sales event.
