Many homeowners do not realize that Community Development Block Grant funds are available to help make repairs to their homes.

The CDBG Home Repair Program, administered by Chippewa County Housing Authority, offers loans at no interest to income eligible homeowners for necessary repairs. Income limits vary by county. Loans are available for properties located in the West Central Wisconsin Housing Region which includes Barron, Buffalo, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties. Properties located in the city of Eau Claire are not eligible.

