The manager of a Rice Lake manufactured home business that shut down in May 2020 while reportedly owing thousands of dollars in home deposits pleaded guilty to reduced charges Monday in Barron County Circuit Court.
Christopher Holman, 34, of Altoona was charged with two felonies related to the case in October. On Monday at a plea hearing the felonies were reduced to misdemeanors.
