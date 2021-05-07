Wisconsin is coming into the homestretch of fire season, and the state Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to stay vigilant as fire danger is very high and high across the state once again this weekend, particularly in the north, including Barron County.
Green-up is progressing nicely in the southern half of the state, thanks to some much-needed rain earlier this week. However, the northwestern part of the state remains dry, resulting in an elevated fire risk. The DNR is paying close attention to these areas as the peak of fire season nears.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.