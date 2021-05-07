Fire danger

Prescribed fire to restore prairie vegetation, near Black Earth.

 Jeff Martin (JMAR Foto-Werks)

Wisconsin is coming into the homestretch of fire season, and the state Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to stay vigilant as fire danger is very high and high across the state once again this weekend, particularly in the north, including Barron County.

Green-up is progressing nicely in the southern half of the state, thanks to some much-needed rain earlier this week. However, the northwestern part of the state remains dry, resulting in an elevated fire risk. The DNR is paying close attention to these areas as the peak of fire season nears.

DNR Fire Danger Map 5.7.2021

Minimal rain chances are elevating risk of wildfires in northwestern Wisconsin this weekend.

