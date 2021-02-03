Here to the Rescue is a nonprofit organization that aims to help trap, neuter and return free-roaming cats and kittens. To kick off 2021, with kitten season around the corner, a Beat-the-Heat promotion is on now until April 1 for outdoor cats. Each $30 voucher covers one spay/neuter, rabies, distemper, eartip, one bag of dry food and an outdoor cooler house with straw. Prepay for the vouchers at paypal.me/HeretotheRescue.

“The idea is to spay and neuter those free-roaming cats before they have a litter,” said Wendy Lindloff, who started the nonprofit organization. The rescue founder, who has always had a desire to save the animal world, did just that when three cats showed up on her property in 2016. “We set up big dog kennels in the garage for the cats to stay safe,” she said, noting her husband Jared is a big help in their cleaning and care. “It cost more than $500 each just for routine procedures.”

