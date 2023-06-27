Helen Marie Zych, age 70, of Oregon, Wis., longtime resident of Cameron, Wis., died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at UnityPoint Health - Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wis.

She was born on March 1,1953, in Kalamazoo, Mich., to Marvin and Dorothy (Plews) Zimmerman. She soon moved to Cameron, Wis., where one summer day, she caught the attention of a sixth-grade boy who biked by her front-yard kickball game. After a few passes on his newfound daily route, she let that boy nose his way into her match.

