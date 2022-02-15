Peter David, a wildlife biologist with the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission, will present “Ma’iingan (wolf) and the Ojibwe” during this week’s UW-Eau Claire – Barron County’s Thursdays at the U lecture series. The presentation will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall, Room 234, Ritzinger Hall, on the Rice Lake campus.
The presentation will focus on the history of ma’iinganag (wolves) in Wisconsin, exploring the significance of their extermination and recovery from an Ojibwe cultural and ecological perspective. David will review the benefits and challenges of sharing the land with wolves today, and why it is important that humans “get their relationship with wolves right.”
