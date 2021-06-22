The Rice Lake Community Health Foundation is soliciting applications for matching grant funds. Any non-profit organization that provides health-related services to residents of the greater Rice Lake area is invited to submit a formal written request by Aug. 8.
The foundation, established in 2008, provided $237,000 in matching fund grants to health-related organizations in 2020-21. Matching funds were distributed to the following organizations: Benjamin’s House, Birchwood Area Food Pantry, Boys and Girls Clubs of Barron County, Chetek Food Shelf, Cumberland Area Food Pantry, Community Connections to Prosperity, Emergency Services of Barron County, The Family Enrichment Center, The Family House, Nature’s Edge Therapy Center, Pink Ribbon Advocacy, Rice Lake Area Free Clinic, Ruby’s Pantry of Cameron, The Kinship of Rice Lake and We Share Food Pantry.
