AP-NORC poll: Most unvaccinated Americans don't want shots

A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Thursday at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. Most Americans who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 say they are unlikely to get the shots and doubt they would work against the aggressive Delta variant despite evidence they do, according to a new poll that underscores the challenges facing public health officials amid soaring infections in some states.

 Mary Altaffer/AP

As coronavirus cases creep upward in Wisconsin and surge in other parts of the country, such as Missouri and Florida, private and public medical organizations are increasingly pushing for mandatory vaccinations among health care workers.

On Monday, the Department of Veterans Affairs became the first federal agency to require front-line health care staff to be vaccinated, including doctors, dentists, nurses and some specialists. Later the same day, citing patient safety, Mayo Clinic announced that all staff would have to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments