Harvey John Nastrom, Age 84, of Birchwood, WI, formerly of Minnesota, a resident of Florida, died Thursday, June 15, 2023 from Stage 4 Lung Cancer at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on April 27, 1939 in Kanabec County, Minnesota to John and Viola (Oberg) Nastrom. After graduating from High School, he attended college at the University of Minnesota and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering. Harvey worked for Honeywell’s aerospace division and Guident (formerly a division of Cardiac Pacemakers) for many years designing pacemakers, retiring in 2001. He was married to Sandra (née Hansen) Ashbach on October 11, 1990.

