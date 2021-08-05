Harness racing 7-15-21

Lone Star Tap and driver Brandon Jenson pull ahead of Bringoverthemoney during harness horse racing at the 2021 Barron County Fair. Racing returns to the fairgrounds on Saturday afternoon.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

It’s only been few weeks since the harness horse races at the fairgrounds during the Barron County Fair, but those who missed out have another chance to see the action.

Harness horse racing will occur Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Barron County Fairgrounds grandstand. There is no cost to attend the event and spectators can even visit the barn to look at the horse and talk with the drivers.

