It’s only been few weeks since the harness horse races at the fairgrounds during the Barron County Fair, but those who missed out have another chance to see the action.
Harness horse racing will occur Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Barron County Fairgrounds grandstand. There is no cost to attend the event and spectators can even visit the barn to look at the horse and talk with the drivers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.