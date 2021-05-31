The effect of climate change is worldwide. In the U.S., we have seen an increase in the frequency and the robustness of hurricanes and tornados. We have also witnessed more droughts that promote wildfires and intense rains that cause floods and devastating property damage. Climate change is causing Pacific islands to disappear into the sea, accelerating the extinction of species at alarming proportions and aggravating a water shortage that has affected the entire world. In short, climate change can no longer be denied — it threatens our existence on earth.
It is clear that the cause of these disasters is the increasing percentage of greenhouse gases in our atmosphere. Scientists have known this for years; unfortunately most people, including many politicians, have avoided or denied the existence of man-made climate change. I believe most Americans have reached a tipping point on climate change; denial and avoidance is no longer acceptable to our electorate. The U.S. must do its part in keeping global warming within the 1.5 C limit that scientists believe is necessary to mitigate the worst effects of climate change. We must take a leadership position in the world. So what can our government do? The U.S. needs to pass a federal carbon fee and dividend policy now, specifically the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA). The EICDA was introduced recently in the House (H.R. 2307). It has 56 House sponsors. The bill promises a strong step toward climate change mitigation and a lasting feasibility within our political system. It includes an economy-wide price on carbon that will drive America to net zero by 2050. All revenue is given back to Americans (revenue neutral) so that everyone can afford the transition to a clean energy and the government is not increasing debt.
