MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers will this week host the final virtual Badger Bounceback Live Session to discuss his 2021-23 budget proposal.

As highlighted in a video message from the governor, the listening session will cover topics such as investing in stewardship and making public lands more accessible, addressing water issues, combatting climate change and the climate crisis, and protecting the state’s natural resources.

