...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to
11 inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast and southwest
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, particularly during
the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Doug Lein (left), owner and coach of the Wisconsin Lumberjacks, greets Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. With Doug is Sophia Lein, Cindy Lein, and Spooner Mayor Gary Cuskey. Evers was at the Spooner Civic Center to present a $161,363 check to the Lumberjacks under the Minor League Sports Grant program. It means long-term survival for the team.
SPOONER — When the Wisconsin Lumberjacks hockey team does well, it means the Spooner Civic Center and the community are doing well too.
Gov. Tony Evers visited the Spooner Civic Center on Dec. 7 and presented a check in the amount of $161,363 to owner and coach Doug Lein under the Minor League Sports Grant program, insuring that the team will survive and thrive for a long time.
