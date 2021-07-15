MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has signed Senate Bill 24, now 2021 Wisconsin Act 72, also known as “Ethan’s Law.” This bill makes several changes to expand the circumstances that generally prohibit a court from placing a child in an out-of-home placement with a person who has previously been convicted of, has pleaded no contest to, or has had a charge dismissed or amended as a result of a plea agreement for certain crimes against a child, as well as to prohibit licensed entities from employing, contracting with, or housing any person or employee that has been charged with certain crimes against a child.

"Ethan's Law" is named in memory of 7-year-old Ethan Hauschultz. Ethan was tragically fatally beaten in 2018 after having been placed in the home of a distant relative in Manitowoc County who had previously pleaded no contest to a felony child abuse charge. The governor was joined by Ethan's family at a private signing ceremony.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments